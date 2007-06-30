iRobot and Taser Give Birth to Robot Overlord Ancestor

iRobot, maker of the Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner, already manufactures robots for the US military, but now it's teaming up with Taser for a new nonlethal robo-weapon for soldiers and cops. Are these robot weapon creators taking yet another baby step toward a world with killer RoboCop terminators, giving our future robot overlords the go-ahead toward their inevitable world domination? Well, these are the first robots capable of using force to take down suspects, so fill in the blanks. So far, it looks like these guys are just trying to make a buck by giving the cops some scary weapons. The problem starts when these bots break free of human control, and are given free reign to shoot to kill whenever they want.

Someday in the not-too-distant future, one of these bots is going to make an awful mistake, and then maybe the weapons mongers will reconsider, before it's too late. Until then, it still seems like a pretty good idea to sacrifice machinery rather than human beings when fighting those who hate America. Nobody's talking about when these stunbots might actually go on sale.

