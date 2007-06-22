iRiver W10 Player Bared as Next Act in Days-Long Prick Tease

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

iriverw10_front.jpgThe taunting continues at the iRiver website, and being the media whores that we are, we couldn't help but snag today's crop of pictures of this gorgeous little W10 personal media player with a touchscreen, FM radio, eBook reading and VoIP calling over its creamy Wi-Fi goodness. All other details are being made deliberately mysterious, apparently iRiver's idea of a joke.

How many more days of this? Will we fall prey to each and every one of these tawdry teases? We feel so, so dirty. Now that we have all that genuflecting overwith, salivate along with us as you rifle through the gallery below. – Charlie White

iRiver W10 Tease

