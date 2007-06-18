iRiver U:MO Records Satellite TV Everywhere

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

iriver01.jpgiRiver keeps releasing nice Japan-only stuff for us to drool over. Like this U:MO, a satellite TV/music receiver/MPEG-4 recorder/multimedia player tiny wonder with 320 x 240 screen and miniSD slot. It uses the same control as the Clix and measures only 3.1 x 0.64 x 1.9 inches and weights 2.6 ounces.

The best thing is that they come free included with the monthly $17 satellite suscription service, making Sirus and XM's radio-only stuff look exactly like what I think they are: crap. – Jesus Diaz

iRiver U:MO [Impress AV Watch]

