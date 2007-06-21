iRiver Teaser Site Reveals Upcoming Super Player

There aren't many details on the iRiver teaser site, but from what we can make out, this "Life Unit" will have DVD, TV, PMP capabilities, WAN/LAN connectivity (Internet streaming?), slot loading CD/DVD inside an auto-sliding door, an SD slot and will act as an access point/charging station for other iRiver players.

In addition to that there's a 78-key QWERTY base unit controller that also controls the portable unit (which docks into the base unit, presumably). All this cockteasing is really annoying, iRiver. Let's have it already.

iRiver