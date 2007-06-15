iRiver M10 and D5 Players Bring Glossy Black Back in Fashion

Set to be revealed at SEK in Korea, the iRiver M10 and D5 both have a glossy black look found in other players like the iRiver Clix 2 (but not in the MPlayer). The M10 will be a navigation-centric device, with a gigantic knob on the right and a DMB tuner, which probably means it's going to stay put in Korean waters for now.

The iRiver D5, on the other hand, is a Nintendo DS-Lite-like flip device that works as an electronic dictionary as well as a music player. Somehow we don't see electronic dictionaries taking off as music players over here in the US like they did in Korea, so we'll have to chalk both these up to Korean envy.

iRiverfans [via Dapreview]