Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

iPod-Compatible Suit Only for Men Who Dress to the Left

m_26sipodsuit_small1.jpg Fabled UK retailer M&S (once known as Marks & Spencer) has brought out an iPod-compatible pinstripe suit, complete with "smart-fabric control pad" for you to control everyone's favorite Apple gadget (come on, it's not June 29th yet, guys, so keep your hairpieces on.

The two-button, single-breasted suit is a combination of British tailoring (wolf-whistles, please) and British technology (alright, alright, you can stop with the name-calling right now). And I know you dress-downers probably couldn't give a flying fop about suits, being strictly thong 'n' combat pant kinda-guys, so I'll keep the fashion commentary to a minimum and big-up the tech details. So, what do you get for your $300? Well, as well as a pair of strides, some lapels, buttons, sleeves and a lining, you get volume and selection controls and a pocket complete with cable and jack for you to plug your iPod into. There's even a loop for your earphone wires.

And the company behind all of this smart-fabric know-how is Eleksen, who were given the thumbs-up by Apple earlier this year for the Made-For-iPod Program. Useless fact-fans may be pleased to know that they are based in the old Pinewood Studios, where many of the early James Bond movies were filmed. Q would be so proud. – Ad Dugdale

M&S launches revolutionary suit [Daily Mail]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles