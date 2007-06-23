iPod Bikini Makes Perfect Sense

Hey lay-deez! Don't you wish there was some way to control your iPod other than your iPod? Specifically when you're sunbathing in a bikini? Well, good news. Now there's a bikini with built-in iPod controls that may or may not electrocute you if you try to swim in it.

Its perfect for those days where you're too lazy to even pick up the music player that's right next to you and instead want to just reach the same distance and hit buttons that are impossible for you to see. It's product design at its finest.

China Daily [via Spulch]