iPhonetini, a Boozy Tribute to iPhone Day Zero

It's still a little early for this, but by the time the iPhone rolls out at 6 p.m. it'll be cocktail hour, and that means it's time for the Appletini/iPhone edition, better known as the iPhonetini. Created specifically for this auspicious iPhone Day Zero occasion, it originates directly from the self-proclaimed "best home bar in the city of San Francisco." It even includes a tiny bit of Goldschlager, a cinnamon liqueur that actually contains flecks of 24 karat gold. Somehow seems appropriate. Take the jump for the recipe.2 oz. Vodka 1/2 oz. Apple Pucker Schnapps 1/2 oz. Goldschlager 1/4 oz. Cointreau (or Triple Sec)

Combine in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled cocktail glass, optionally rimmed with sugar.

Garnish with your old cell phone (or an apple wedge).

This tasty 'tini was invented by Chris Null. Says he:

It actually tastes pretty good: Apple and cinnamon are a natural fit. The off-white color recalls many an Apple gizmo (though not, of course, the iPhone itself), and the little touch of gold reminds you exactly what you're paying for. (Oh, and if you like a stronger apple flavor, add a bit more Apple Pucker.)

When Null's not playing an expert mixologist or online film buff, he writes a column for Yahoo Tech.

