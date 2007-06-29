iPhone SF Campout Live (8PM PST)

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Hey McCracken, one of your reporters, Michelle, got really freaked out she was on camera. Tell her I said sorry. Also, some Homeless guy, Stanely Michael Jackson, will stand in line for $200 bucks. That's like $8 an hour. Text me at lnelyiphoneboy30 (AIM...get it?) if you want to take him up on his offer. Some german guy offered to buy someone's second iPhone. I'm loving the live reporting. This is the best part of blogging. Getting outside of my house! More to come, updates on the main page. 22 Hours left for us, and 19 hours left for NYC. I hate those clowns and these drummers are driving me nuts. [iPhone SF Campout Live Video]

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

