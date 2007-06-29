Hey McCracken, one of your reporters, Michelle, got really freaked out she was on camera. Tell her I said sorry. Also, some Homeless guy, Stanely Michael Jackson, will stand in line for $200 bucks. That's like $8 an hour. Text me at lnelyiphoneboy30 (AIM...get it?) if you want to take him up on his offer. Some german guy offered to buy someone's second iPhone. I'm loving the live reporting. This is the best part of blogging. Getting outside of my house! More to come, updates on the main page. 22 Hours left for us, and 19 hours left for NYC. I hate those clowns and these drummers are driving me nuts. [iPhone SF Campout Live Video]
iPhone SF Campout Live (8PM PST)
