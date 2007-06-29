Just spoke with some Apple engineers. Good guys. Thanked them for giving us an alternative to Windows Mobile (The Phone OS that makes me want to vomit.) A lot of people here are definitely here to sell iPhones. Whoa, intersting — down in Palo Alto, Justin.tv's intern almost got jumped defending his spot in line. Good God! The guys in line shut off their boombox! [iPhone SF Campout Live Video, AIM me at lnelyiphoneboy30] .
iPhone SF Campout Live (2:00AM PST)
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.