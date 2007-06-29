Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

iPhone SF Campout Live (2:00AM PST)

Just spoke with some Apple engineers. Good guys. Thanked them for giving us an alternative to Windows Mobile (The Phone OS that makes me want to vomit.) A lot of people here are definitely here to sell iPhones. Whoa, intersting — down in Palo Alto, Justin.tv's intern almost got jumped defending his spot in line. Good God! The guys in line shut off their boombox! [iPhone SF Campout Live Video, AIM me at lnelyiphoneboy30] .

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles