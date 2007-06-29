iPhone SF Campout Live (2:00AM PST)

Just spoke with some Apple engineers. Good guys. Thanked them for giving us an alternative to Windows Mobile (The Phone OS that makes me want to vomit.) A lot of people here are definitely here to sell iPhones. Whoa, intersting — down in Palo Alto, Justin.tv's intern almost got jumped defending his spot in line. Good God! The guys in line shut off their boombox! [iPhone SF Campout Live Video, AIM me at lnelyiphoneboy30] .