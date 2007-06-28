iPhone Rivals Found Trembling in Their Basements, Magazine Says

Some publications are saying that Apple rivals dread the iPhone like the Black Plague. PC World argues that Nokia, HTC, Samsung, LG, Motorola and company will have "trouble competing on store shelves" because they don't have Apple's cachet. Well, we have a pretty clear (and complete) picture of what other manufacturers will be doing on June 29th, right after the jump.

Here it is:

Now, what do you think? Do iPhone rivals, like gigantastic Nokia, have anything to fear from Apple? Maybe not now but in the future, as new services come into place?

