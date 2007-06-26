iPhone: Place Your Bets. Seriously.

The iPhone may be Apple's new cash cow, but Apple isn't the only one looking to make a quick buck off the hysteria. BetUs is currently willing to help you lose your hard-earned money by offering odds on a variety of crazy launch-day-and-beyond iPhone possibilities. From someone getting trampled (20:1, place 'em now!) to the phone itself malfunctioning, cracking or even spontaneously bursting into flames (150:1), if gambling is your vice and gadgets are your passion, Christmas is here early. The minimum bet is $5, maximum is $10,000. Perhaps a strategic bet could pay for my new iPhone...

[Via Crunch Gear]