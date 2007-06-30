The gates finally opened and the ravenous masses spilled inside. Pacman was up first, of course, and the rest followed in his wake. Finally, after days of waiting, those who left their paying jobs will finally be able to spend a ton of money and walk out with their brand new iPhones. Hope Greg's card went through!
iPhone Fans Flood Fifth Ave Store (Video)
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.