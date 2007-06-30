Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

iPhone Accessories Revealed/Priced/Accomodating Deaf

accessories_bttravel20070629.pngApple has gone live with their full line of iPhone accessories. And here they are:

Their biggie? $129 for their bluetooth headset with docking station/charger unit. The headset offers 5.5-hours of talk and 72-hours of standby, and comes with their Dual Dock charger. Their mediumie? The iPhone Dock costs the same amount as the Dual Dock ($49)—but the Dual Dock offers a spot to recharge your headset while appearing to lose the standard dock's audio out. Their PRie? The TTY Adapter is an adapter for hearing impaired callers, and will run $9.

Also of note: Apple has released their "Works with iPhone" logo, which labels accessories as certified to Apple specifications. (We're guessing that means we'll see this logo mostly on Apple-produced components.) However, devices not labeled as "Works with iPhone" may still work with the iPhone. And there is no word when the accessories are available (though we're guessing 6pm is a distinct possibility).

iPhone Accessories[apple]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles