iPhone Accessories Revealed/Priced/Accomodating Deaf

Apple has gone live with their full line of iPhone accessories. And here they are:

Their biggie? $129 for their bluetooth headset with docking station/charger unit. The headset offers 5.5-hours of talk and 72-hours of standby, and comes with their Dual Dock charger. Their mediumie? The iPhone Dock costs the same amount as the Dual Dock ($49)—but the Dual Dock offers a spot to recharge your headset while appearing to lose the standard dock's audio out. Their PRie? The TTY Adapter is an adapter for hearing impaired callers, and will run $9.

Also of note: Apple has released their "Works with iPhone" logo, which labels accessories as certified to Apple specifications. (We're guessing that means we'll see this logo mostly on Apple-produced components.) However, devices not labeled as "Works with iPhone" may still work with the iPhone. And there is no word when the accessories are available (though we're guessing 6pm is a distinct possibility).

iPhone Accessories[apple]