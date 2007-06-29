IonFlow 50 Air Purifier Keeps Your Environment Pollen- and Pollution-Free

The IonFlow 50 is an air purifier that doesn't look or sound like an air purifier. Designed by Michael Malmborg for LightAir, the IonStyle is ozone- and filter-free and works completely silently.

Tests in Sweden proved that the IonFlow 50 eliminated 99.94 per cent of all harmful pollutants - dust, smoke, pollen, bacteria and viruses all get the boot in rooms as large as 540 sq ft. The floor version is $395, while the ceiling version will set you back $280.

