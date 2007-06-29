IonFlow 50 Air Purifier Keeps Your Environment Pollen- and Pollution-Free

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

ionflow_12.jpg The IonFlow 50 is an air purifier that doesn't look or sound like an air purifier. Designed by Michael Malmborg for LightAir, the IonStyle is ozone- and filter-free and works completely silently.

Tests in Sweden proved that the IonFlow 50 eliminated 99.94 per cent of all harmful pollutants - dust, smoke, pollen, bacteria and viruses all get the boot in rooms as large as 540 sq ft. The floor version is $395, while the ceiling version will set you back $280.ionflow_0_12.jpg

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

