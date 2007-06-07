Intel's Mobile Core 2 Extreme Will Give Lappies a Shot of Adrenaline

Mobile gamers listen up. Intel's prepping a mobile version of their Core 2 Extreme processor. It's expected to give laptops (gaming laptops in particular) a nice shot of adrenaline without zapping your battery (Intel claims the dual-core CPU will have energy-saving features). It'll use Intel's Santa Rosa 800MHz front-side bus, though actual clock speeds are still up in the air. It's expected to come out in Q3, so you might wanna wait if you're shopping for a gaming notebook.

Intel Core 2 Extreme for Gaming Notebooks [Laptoping]