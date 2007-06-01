Inflatable Balls Provide Broadband Connection from Anywhere

Created by Paul Gierow, these portable, inflatable balls each pack a satellite antenna that gives nearby users instant broadband satellite connection. They're designed to be used during emergencies or for disaster relief, where connecting to the outside world can mean life or death. Dubbed the GATR-Com (short for ground antenna transmit and receive) the balls can be inflated and tethered in 15 minutes flat. Don't expect them to replace your WWAN connection though. The GATR-Coms go for $50,000.

A Big Ball of Connectivity [Pop Sci]