Impressions With Xbox 360's Guitar Hero 3 Wireless Guitar

gh3.jpgErik over at IGN Gear got his hands on the upcoming Xbox 360 wireless guitar and has mostly good things to say about it. The controller is shaped like a Les Paul and looks quite similar to the old PS2 controllers. The buttons themselves have been moved around and made to look more like the PS2 version as well, increasing the start and back buttons and moving the guide and D-pad up nearer to the neck.

The new stuff? Interchangeable faceplates, a removable neck and a headset jack. Plus, a second place to attach the strap so it's not so uncomfortable. It's even compatible with Guitar Hero 2, but probably won't make beating Jordan on expert any easier. Head on over for some more shots. – Jason Chen

Guitar Hero Les Paul [IGN]

