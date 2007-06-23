iLuv Wing Takes Flight Alongside Cleavage of Comely Model

That busty iLuv model appears once again today, this time showing off another docking station. This iLuv Wing has a graceful design resembling an uplifted pair of ... wings. It pumps out 20 watts' worth of sound, and is pictured here with a Samsung Yep T9 player, but it's also just as willing to couple with an iPod. It has a little spinner function, too, letting you rotate that multimedia player 90 degrees if you like to watch. Something in landscape mode, that is.

No pricing info was available yet.

iLuv 'Wing' can turn the docking part horizontally for wide-view [Aving, via Coolest Gadgets