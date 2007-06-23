iLuv Wing Takes Flight Alongside Cleavage of Comely Model

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

iluv_wing_front.jpgThat busty iLuv model appears once again today, this time showing off another docking station. This iLuv Wing has a graceful design resembling an uplifted pair of ... wings. It pumps out 20 watts' worth of sound, and is pictured here with a Samsung Yep T9 player, but it's also just as willing to couple with an iPod. It has a little spinner function, too, letting you rotate that multimedia player 90 degrees if you like to watch. Something in landscape mode, that is.

No pricing info was available yet. – Charlie White

iLuv 'Wing' can turn the docking part horizontally for wide-view [Aving, via Coolest Gadgets

