iHome's Table Radio Gives Your iPod a Retro Look

The folks at iHome went retro with their new iPod stereo. The iH10 is essentially their take on the Table Radio with a built-in iPod dock, AM/FM tuners, and a line-in jack on the backside. Inside the wooden cabinet you'll find a 3.5-inch speaker, which at $49 probably won't fill a room like one of these, but would still make a nice companion to your bff. The iH10 comes out this summer.

iHome