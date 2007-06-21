Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

"If Darth Vader had an intergalactic yacht"

070615_ST01_vl.widec.jpg That's Newsweek's David Kaplan describing the Maltese Falcon, a $130 million dollar high-tech sailing yacht as long as a football field, with free-standing carbon fiber masts that go 20 stories high.

When people talk about mega-yachts, they're usually talking about powerboats. To make this boat sail without compromising its luxurious attachments like leather-and- steel-filled staterooms, plasma TVs, speedboats and Jetskis, they had to make the 1,367-ton boat extra long (289 feet). And come up with a crazy way to power it, by wind.

From Wired:

If the...Falcon were anchored in New York Harbor, its masts would nearly reach the tablet in the arm of the Statue of Liberty.

The square-rigged ship uses a new rigging system called the DynarRig, designed by Gerald Dijkstra, which uses hollow, freestanding masts of carbon fiber to control 26,000 square feel of surface on 15 sails. The CEO of Perini Navi, the boat builder, saw the plans and said "whatever that is, it's not going to sail." The masts, at their base, are only 5 inches thick, toward the top, only half an inch. The stress in the masts is monitored by fiber optics in the masts. When sails are unfurled and stowed, it's done by 75 motors.

But the ship isn't completely computer controlled. David closes a Wired feature on the boat by quoting Tim saying, "No way Bill Gates is controlling my boat...I don't ever want to have to press Control-Alt-Delete to restart..."

I gathered a lot of these images from around the Web, and from a Wired Magazine feature and a Newsweek piece. But you can find out a hell of a lot more by reading David's book, Mine's Bigger: Tom Perkins and the Making of the Greatest Sailing Machine Ever Built. –Brian Lam

[Amazon Link]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles