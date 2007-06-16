iCoaster: The Rube Goldberg Marble Toy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

This $80 iCoaster from Mega Brands is a Rube Goldberg-like toy that you can set up tracks with for marbles to roll through. The best part of the toy is the magnetic lift at the start to lift the marbles up which makes the whole setup hands-free.

Best of all, it comes with Sound FX Music Studio so kids can make their own "music mix" (who knew Christina and Britney together would sound even worse), or they can just plug in their iPods and listen to pre-recorded music. Available in September. – Jason Chen

NYC Toy Preview [Wired]

