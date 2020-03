LG has been busy revamping its LCDs lately and the company's latest model, the 22-inch M228WA, appears to be the star player with am HDMI port and 1080p capability. In addition, the LCD can be easily paired with another display via its USB interface (there's also DVI). Add to that a speedy 2ms response time and 3,000:1 contrast ratio and you got yourself a mighty fine display (even though we wish it were slightly bigger in screen size).

