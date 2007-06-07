Hummer HT1 Phone Gets 9 Miles Per Gallon

Oh, look, a regular phone that's very expensive because it's got some car company's logo on it. This time it's a Hummer, one of the more deplorable car brands out there, and it's got the great "feature" of having a camo finish on it. If you're in a jungle, it'll make you look like you have a hole in your head when you're talking on the phone! Good luck getting cell service in the jungle, though. That's a conundrum right there.

In any case, for $400 you can be a sucker and have a phone that says "Hummer" on it. The Hummer HT1 has a 2 megapixel camera, an integrated FM radio, a microSD memory card slot, GPRS and GSM support. It's headed for Europe, where gas is even more expensive and Hummers are even more impractical. Brilliant.

New Launches [via Crave]