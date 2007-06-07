Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Hummer HT1 Phone Gets 9 Miles Per Gallon

hummer-ht1-cellphone_3.jpgOh, look, a regular phone that's very expensive because it's got some car company's logo on it. This time it's a Hummer, one of the more deplorable car brands out there, and it's got the great "feature" of having a camo finish on it. If you're in a jungle, it'll make you look like you have a hole in your head when you're talking on the phone! Good luck getting cell service in the jungle, though. That's a conundrum right there.

In any case, for $400 you can be a sucker and have a phone that says "Hummer" on it. The Hummer HT1 has a 2 megapixel camera, an integrated FM radio, a microSD memory card slot, GPRS and GSM support. It's headed for Europe, where gas is even more expensive and Hummers are even more impractical. Brilliant. –Adam Frucci

New Launches [via Crave]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles