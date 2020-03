Condolences to you if your company is too cheap to afford a real forklift and forces you to use this human powered one. As if pedaling the thing bike style wasn't insulting enough, you have to actually use your arms to lift up to 30kg—and then start pedaling to wherever the hell it is you're moving the thing to.

A definite workout, yes, but it's definitely not cool when your manager switches your pay over into the maintenance budget. Oh, you crazy Japanese!

Nikkei [via Plastic Bamboo]