HUBO, the First Robot to "Ride" a Segway

Folks, we have moved one step closer to robot dominance. Before they couldn't get around very quickly or efficiently; just look at Asimo. But now we've made them mobile.

HUBO has become the first robot to successfully ride around on a Segway-like scooter. Which allows him (her?) to reach speeds over 10x his walking rate. For now HUBO is restricted to going where his scientist parents tell him by way of remote control, but they plan to allow HUBO to drive himself in the future.

Drive himself? Korea, do you know what you have unleashed? Next thing you know they'll be harvesting us like little human batteries.

Hubo the first robot in the world to get on a Segway [Fareastgizmos.com]