Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

HUBO, the First Robot to "Ride" a Segway

robotsegwaylovers2.jpg Folks, we have moved one step closer to robot dominance. Before they couldn't get around very quickly or efficiently; just look at Asimo. But now we've made them mobile.

HUBO has become the first robot to successfully ride around on a Segway-like scooter. Which allows him (her?) to reach speeds over 10x his walking rate. For now HUBO is restricted to going where his scientist parents tell him by way of remote control, but they plan to allow HUBO to drive himself in the future.

Drive himself? Korea, do you know what you have unleashed? Next thing you know they'll be harvesting us like little human batteries.– Ben Longo

Hubo the first robot in the world to get on a Segway [Fareastgizmos.com]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles