HTC's Roadmap Shows Sliders, Smartphones, and Fingerprint Recognition

CTI Miami got their hands on HTC's latest roadmap for their upcoming phones. Among them are the Kaiser, which is along the same lines as the Sprint Mogul (GSM), and the Vogue, which is like the HTC Touch. Some of the more interesting ones are the Nike, which is a WM6 Professional (that's the touchscreen one) that slides up to reveal a regular keypad; the Iris, which is a CDMA EV-DO Rev. A phone that looks like the T-Mobile Dash; the Polaris, which looks like an update to the GPS-enabled Artemis, and the Sedna, which actually has a fingerprint reader and both CDMA and GSM.

The Shangri-La, which is the HTC Shift, is also listed, and sports both CDMA and EDGE and has a 800MHz processor, 30/40 GB hard drive, VGA camera for video calls, and fingerprint recognition. We're looking forward to all of these.

AU: HTC has sent out invitations for a local launch event set for early July. So it looks like we'll be seeing them here in their own right very soon (not just as badged O2 and Dopod devices).

