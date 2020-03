If our early morning HTC Touch reveal left you hanging for more on this fancy finger-touch phone, look no further. Well, a little further. Here's some coverage of the Touch from around the webernet.

• Tracy and Matt have a video up as well. I think it was Matt this time. • Shiny Shiny has an interview interview with HTC's Wang. • Unwired view has some videos of the phone. Site's loading a bit slow though. • Crave has some photos. • Finally, HTC has an online demo of the UI.