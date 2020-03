We aren't lying when we say the HTC Touch, HTC's newest finger-touching phone, is the smallest and thinnest Windows Mobile Professional phone we've seen. The obvious reason being that HTC's taken out the slide-out keyboard, but everything else that's good in the world seems to be intact.

Take a look at the gallery to see just how small it is, and just how much less of a crotch bulge you'll get when putting this in your pockets.