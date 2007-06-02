Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

HTC Cavalier (Dopod C730) Unboxed on Video

You saw a version of the HTC Cavalier back when Boy Genius had it in January, but On the Go Solutions has a video of the T-Mobile Dash (HTC S620) successor. It's got Windows Mobile 6, a 400MHz processor, 2.0-megapixel camera, and even 3G.

As a side note, the narrator's voice is so deliberate and confident, we couldn't keep from laughing for some reason. Maybe it's just because it's Friday.

As a second side note, I think it's pronounced like "Dew pod" instead of "D'oh pod." – Jason Chen

Dopod C730 (HTC Cavalier) [Onthegosolutions]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles