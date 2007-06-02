HTC Cavalier (Dopod C730) Unboxed on Video

You saw a version of the HTC Cavalier back when Boy Genius had it in January, but On the Go Solutions has a video of the T-Mobile Dash (HTC S620) successor. It's got Windows Mobile 6, a 400MHz processor, 2.0-megapixel camera, and even 3G.

As a side note, the narrator's voice is so deliberate and confident, we couldn't keep from laughing for some reason. Maybe it's just because it's Friday.

As a second side note, I think it's pronounced like "Dew pod" instead of "D'oh pod."

