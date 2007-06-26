Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

HTC Advantage Pre-order at Amazon

htcadvantage.pngIf you're at all interested in an HTC Advantage, you can pre-order one on Amazon right now. If you don't remember, the Advantage is the not-quite-a-UMPC, not-quite-a-smartphone device that runs Windows Mobile 6.

If you've got $849.99, you can pre-order it now (the page says in stock soon) and get your mobile computing groove satisfied. It comes unlocked, so both T-Mobile and AT&T customers can get in on it. And if you're not keen on buying this before the actual reviews are in, you can make like 12% of Amazon shoppers who viewed the page and buy Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows instead. – Jason Chen

AU: Amazon won't ship stuff like this to Australia, but if you use one of those fancy remailer services you could get hold of it. Or wait for next week's local HTC launch announcements and see what happens after that. -SB

Product Page [Amazon via i4u]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles