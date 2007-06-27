How Your iPhone News Gets 'Fair and Balanced'

Ever wonder why everything on cable news is so black-and-white? So extreme? Why there's never a rational guy who can see the logic in both sides? It's not how people really are, but it's what gets the ratings. And they're the only type of people FoxNews will book. Witness the evidence!

I am writing from "Your World with Neil Cavuto" here at the Fox News Channel.

We are looking for 1 guest who does not like the Apple iPhone.

Someone who is passionate about this topic and would able to tell our audience why they don't like it. Thank you.

Live around 4pm est. Do you know of anyone?