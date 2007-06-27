How Your iPhone News Gets 'Fair and Balanced'

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

cavuto_bowl.jpgEver wonder why everything on cable news is so black-and-white? So extreme? Why there's never a rational guy who can see the logic in both sides? It's not how people really are, but it's what gets the ratings. And they're the only type of people FoxNews will book. Witness the evidence!

I am writing from "Your World with Neil Cavuto" here at the Fox News Channel.

We are looking for 1 guest who does not like the Apple iPhone.

Someone who is passionate about this topic and would able to tell our audience why they don't like it. Thank you.

Live around 4pm est. Do you know of anyone?

No one from Gizmodo is that one sided, so we had to pass. I wonder who wanted to be on TV enough to take the bait?

