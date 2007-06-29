How We're Covering the iPhone Launch in Apple's Hometown

Justin of Justin.tv is helping Giz cover the iPhone Launch SF, live. Sorry, no Greg Packer nipples. But SF is Apple's hometown, and you can bet the fans will line up deep before Friday at 6pm. I'm going to relax a bit for an hour or two, since tonight promises to be a long one. But right now, the Lifecam is pointing right at the Apple Store on Stockton Street, where you can see the first of a few geeks lining up:

When I put the cam on, and get in line, I'll turn the AIM on my Helio Ocean, and you can ping me at lnelyiPhoneBoy30. For now, it's nap time. I'll be back in an hour or two, and I'll throw up a new post, with a some text updates.

[Justin.tv]