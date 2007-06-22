How to Make Your Own Green Lantern Ring

If you asked us what DC superhero we'd love to be and said we couldn't be Batman, Superman, the Martian Manhunter, Robin, Nightwing, Wonder Woman, Green Arrow, Power Girl, or the Flash, we'd probably choose Green Lantern. Instructables has a step by step guide on how to make your own glowing ring.

The only downside is you'll have to actually carve your own ring out of resin, something that's pretty tough for us nerds to do. But the good news is that when you're done, the fingers to ring ratio will probably be closer to 1:1 than when you started. Still, beats the old guide of Step 1: Find the Lantern Corps.

Instructables [via MAKE]