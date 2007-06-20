How to Make a USB-Compatible Commodore64 Keyboard

While we prefer keyboards like the Microsoft Wireless Entertainment Desktop 8000, the nostalgic types who learned to type on old Commodore 64s may want to be able to use that keyboard to punch out blog posts. Now that's possible.All you have to do is get one C64 keyboard, a couple circuits, some open source software, and a bunch of free time. When you're done, you get one dirty C64 keyboard hooked up to your machine. The only problem is the lack of function keys, Num Pad, and various other niceties that we've come to expect from our keyboards over the last 20 years.

Project Page [Symlink via Make]