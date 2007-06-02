How Manfrotto Tripods Are Bent Into Life

Ever wonder how tripods are made? Enjoy seeing large robots cut, bend and flatten tubes of metal as they careen down an assembly line? Kick back and watch as we take you on a guided tour of the Manfrotto Tripod factory in Bassano del Grappa, Italy. It's a four-minute segment, so if you have to use the restroom, go ahead and do it now.

Disclosure: Freelancer Curtis Walker's tour was part of a junket paid for by Manfrotto. Gizmodo staff members are disgusted by the very notion of paid trips from companies; But frankly, the video was entertaining. This is in no way a paid advertisement for Manfrotto.