How Manfrotto Tripods Are Bent Into Life

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Ever wonder how tripods are made? Enjoy seeing large robots cut, bend and flatten tubes of metal as they careen down an assembly line? Kick back and watch as we take you on a guided tour of the Manfrotto Tripod factory in Bassano del Grappa, Italy. It's a four-minute segment, so if you have to use the restroom, go ahead and do it now. Curtis Walker

Disclosure: Freelancer Curtis Walker's tour was part of a junket paid for by Manfrotto. Gizmodo staff members are disgusted by the very notion of paid trips from companies; But frankly, the video was entertaining. This is in no way a paid advertisement for Manfrotto.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

