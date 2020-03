This concept off-button is a simple, yet intriguing design by Jack Godfrey Wood. It is a button placed at the door of your house and upon pressing it will turn off all of the non-essential electricity users. So rather than making sure all of the lights are turned off and other gadgets and appliances, this House-Off Switch can do it all with a simple push. If "going green" is going to be this easy I will be the Hulk in no time.

House-off Switch [Yanko]