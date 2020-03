Just what I need to piss off my dog even more, a barking puppy shaped hot dog steamer. She already gets mad when I'm making hot dogs since they smell so good to her puppy nose. But now, when they are done steaming, it will bark loud taunting woofs at her.

They're going for $35.00, and I apologize to your dog in advance.

Dog Hotdog Cooker [Uneasy Silence]