Horse Racing Challenge Makes Taking Friends' Money Easier

With the iPhone coming out in just a few days, you're going to need two things fast: something to do, and some extra cash in your pocket. Luckily, picking up Horse Racing Challenge will let you do both, all the while watching energetic little Infrared horses chatter their way around the track. For $100 you get the track, two controls which double as chargers, and two horses, but you might want to pick up a few spare stallions if you want to make things interesting. It also comes with some funny money, though you can toss that out after you rig all the horses but yours. Hop over to Firebox for a video demonstration.

Product page [Firebox via coolest-gadgets]