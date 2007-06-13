Home Theatre Pool Table is Perfect for People Sick of Having Money

Investing a lot of money in a sweet home theater setup can be well worth it if you're a TV or movie buff with a generous bank account. But hey, why spend all that money to get a huge TV and nice speakers for your living room when you can spend the same amount on some mediocre gear crammed in a pool table?

AU: Oh dear. I wrote about this exact pool table back for a magazine back in 2004. When the PS2 on there was up to date. Talk about OLD... But hey, yes, you can find these here in Australia if you want one (actually, it is an Australian made thing).

Clearly, the best way to watch DVDs is on a tiny LCD screen on the side of a pool table. I mean, sure, you'll need to sit on the ground to watch it, and you'll risk getting hit in the head with pool cues as annoyed players try to work around you, but it's so classy! And in addition to the latest and greatest DVD technology, this table also has a completely up-to-date PS2 built into it, so you can play the greatest games of the last generation. Other accoutrements such as a bar, lights, and flat speakers make this thing totally worth $12,000. Yes, totally worth it, you moron.

