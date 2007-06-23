Hitachi Updates Brain-Machine Interface to Move Toy Trains

The purpose behind Hitachi's nefarious brain-machine interface has finally been revealed! The company's planning to make the most badass interactive train set ever.Previously, Hitachi's brain scanner gave the wearer the ability to turn off light switches without having to lift a finger. Like the Clapper, but not retarded. As the technology continues to progress, Hitachi's wide aims look more feasible. How cool would it be to walk into your house and just think the lights on? To imagine your car starting up as you get ready for work and find it ready and waiting? The biggest obstacle right now is size, however. True, it makes you look like a cyborg, but there are some crazy people out there not into that.

Hitachi has already proven its brain-machine interface technology in medicine back in 2005. Simple inputs from a paralyzed patient would output yes or no responses to questions. The same kind of idea lies behind the brain-machine interface. Anything the wearer does, from simple calculations to running the latest Internet fad song through his mind, will trigger the helmet to output in some way. In this instance, making a toy train move. "But Gizmodo," you cry, "surely there are other uses!" Probably.