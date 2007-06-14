Herman Miller C2 Climate Control for the Cubicle

This week, San Francisco is entering another one of those "heatwaves" as the newspaper calls them. That's 75 degrees, for those of you uninitiated to the reality of Bay Area micro climates. Which makes me think of this mini electric climate controller from the Herman Miller Be Collection. It can sit on a desk and blow cool or hot air at a person, at 90% more efficiency than a space heater. It's all done by electrics, and the unit has a high-quality filter built in.

I can't see this being very powerful or effective for cooling a full human, but you know when your pants get really sticky and hot and sweaty in the Summertime? Yeah.

c2 [Herman Miller]