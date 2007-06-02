Hello Kitty Health System Cutely Calls You a Fatty Boombatty

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

hellokitteh.jpgReally, this is just a standard body fat meter with a Hello Kitty sticker slapped on the front of it. But it also comes with a numeric health meter and a cooking scale, so you know what'll expand your waistline before shove it in your face.

At $50, it's not as cheap as the (free?) camera phone diet assessment making the rounds in Japan, but the results are more immediate. Besides, hello, Hello Kitty sticker—it's never too early for young girls to obsess over what they eat. – Matt Buchanan

Hello Kitty Body Fat Meter [Gizmodiva via Ubergizmo]

