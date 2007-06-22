Sky Dayton, who has been quoted several times in the last week in iPhone critique pieces, is officially putting a more powerful set of YouTube features on his 3G phones. Here comes the blood bath. This is going to be complicated to explain, so sit down and listen up.

AU: Another good story on how much better we have it here when it comes to phone networks. YouTube mobile looks pretty good on 3, by the way.

With 3G high speed networks, that's anywhere, not just where you have a WiFi hotspot like on an iPhone. And it'll have video upload from the phone's camera, direct to YouTube, with two clicks. (To be Launched later.) That's by dedicated app, that'll let you rate videos and view favorites.. And will include access to eBaum's World among other video sharing sites. They're charging $5.99. And Howard forums members have just reported to me that access to m.youtube.com directs them to a purchase page. So it appears no Mobile Youtube unless you pay. This isn't true.

Over the weekend, we reported a mysterious soft launch of mobile youtube (m.youtube.com), and gave you a tour on none other than a Helio Ocean (completely coincidentally). Today, that page redirects to a sign up page for the official service.

There's a workaround. Just enter "m.youtube.com/?s=srf" into your browser to get read access to Youtube on a helio device. This is the same page that I gave you a tour of over the weekend. Granted, you don't get the upload, or other services. But you can still watch Youtube on an ocean, for as free as you can watch it on an iPhone.

I cannot believe I am muttering these words: Now it becomes evident that the move to put 2.5G EDGE and WiFi in the iPhone was smart for the device. Not only does the iPhone have 8 hours of talktime without battery sucking 3g, but they've got full video streaming to the handset without racking up stupendous cellular network bandwidth costs for the carriers and users. The only problem is that you need to be at an access point for the iPhone to stream video at a reasonable pace.

So how is Helio going to pay for those YouTube freeloaders when they soak up the network? I don't know, but I'm glad they're offering a workaround for the geeks, while still managing to up sell something useful with that video upload feature and more.