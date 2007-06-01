Harman Kardon's 2nd Gen GPS Comes with Larger Screen, Smaller Price

Still haven't gotten a GPS unit for your car? Harman Kardon's new budget model makes for a nice starter unit, stretching its predecessor's screen from 3.5 inches to a full-blown 4 inches. It has 2GB of built-in flash, a miniSD slot for expansion and MP3/WMA playback. It'll go for $300 in June, which will put it $100 cheaper than the competition.
AU: No sign of Harman Kardon doing GPS here in Australia yet, but we'll keep our ears peeled for any news on a local launch.
