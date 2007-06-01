Harman Kardon's 2nd Gen GPS Comes with Larger Screen, Smaller Price

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

HK%20GPS.jpg Still haven't gotten a GPS unit for your car? Harman Kardon's new budget model makes for a nice starter unit, stretching its predecessor's screen from 3.5 inches to a full-blown 4 inches. It has 2GB of built-in flash, a miniSD slot for expansion and MP3/WMA playback. It'll go for $300 in June, which will put it $100 cheaper than the competition. – Louis Ramirez

AU: No sign of Harman Kardon doing GPS here in Australia yet, but we'll keep our ears peeled for any news on a local launch.

Harman Kardon Intros Budget Giode+Play GPS [Electronista]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

