Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Hands-On With Kingston's microSD Card Reader Bundles

kingston1.jpgIt seems almost all the new cellphones we see have switched over to using the tiny microSD cards for external storage, which means in order to transfer up some data you're going to have to carry around both a microSD to SD adapter and a standard card reader. What a pain. With Kingston's microSD Card Reader bundles, all you have to carry is the tiny microSD USB adapter. What could be easier?

kingston2.jpgWe played around with both the 1GB ($19) and 2GB ($37) Kingston card reader bundles and found them super convenient to use. The microSD card is normal and goes into our Helio Ocean or HTC 8525 just like any other card does. But when it comes time to transfer data to the card from our PC, all we have to do is plug it into the tiny USB adapter and shove that into a USB slot.

kingston3.jpgThe adapters come with a small strap that can go onto your keychain—or even your cellphone, if you're looking for the ghetto cellphone strap look. The speeds are rated for 13MB/s reads and 3.5MB/s writes, which felt pretty decent to us.

kingston4.jpgSo what's the story here? If you're looking for a microSD card, Kingston's bundle seems like the way to go. We've used both microSD to SD adapters and Kingston's microSD to USB adapter and we gotta say, the latter is much more convenient. – Jason Chen

Product Page [Kingston]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles