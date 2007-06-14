Hands On with the UV Sonicare Flexcare

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Our own Charlie White got a chance to fiddle around with that fancy UV Sonicare Flexcare toothbrush we showed you this morning, and he came away impressed. He says it runs as quiet as a mouse, which is good if you don't want to wake up your wife with a toothbrush that sounds like a chainsaw, and it feels nice and solid in your hand. It has a few different modes, including a timed three-minute brush and a click brush. The UV sanitizer that nukes germs is available separately, just in case you don't want to invest in a whole new brush setup.

Unfortunately, they wouldn't let Charlie stick the thing in his mouth to try to clean up the Dorito crumbs and whisky breath, so I guess we'll just need to wait till August to test their claim that it removes more plaque than any other electric toothbrush.

–Adam Frucci

