Handheld Spots and Tickets Phone-yapping Drivers

Nothing's worst than driving behind some moron whose car is swerving 'cause they're on their cellphone (especially where it's illegal). In an attempt to end that, the Highway Safety & Technology company has created a new handheld that can automatically detect and ticket drivers who are yapping (or even worst, texting) on their cellie. The system is being used in Europe now and is expected to come to the States this fall. I don't drive enough to appreciate this, but I'm sure some of you out there will.

