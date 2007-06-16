Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Handheld Spots and Tickets Phone-yapping Drivers

Driver.jpg Nothing's worst than driving behind some moron whose car is swerving 'cause they're on their cellphone (especially where it's illegal). In an attempt to end that, the Highway Safety & Technology company has created a new handheld that can automatically detect and ticket drivers who are yapping (or even worst, texting) on their cellie. The system is being used in Europe now and is expected to come to the States this fall. I don't drive enough to appreciate this, but I'm sure some of you out there will. – Louis Ramirez

Product Page [via Wireless Info] (Image via TalkingDC)

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles