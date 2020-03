Need a subtle reminder of the kinky bondage session from last night? This miniature handcuff phone strap from Strap-Ya comes with two sets of keys that will actually lock your wrists&mdas;I mean, your fingers—together so they can't get away. Or, if you're not into that stuff, you could still just use it to hang your cellphone from your jeans.

Handcuff me to my cellphone (strap) [TokyoMango]