They must have found some kind of secret alien touchscreen factory in Asia, because everybody there keeps releasing products with touch capabilities. Like this Hacha PA20 from Hoi Chang. There are no details about it except that it has a color 3.2-inch touchscreen and that products like these will probably start invading the world by the end of the year. Why? Maybe it's because of the iPhone hype. Perhaps it's because everyone really believes touch surfaces are the next thing. The question is: would you buy a product over a competing one just because it has a touch-screen?
Hacha PA20 is Yet Another Touchy Multimedia Player
